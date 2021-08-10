Advertisement

Very High to Extreme Fire Danger Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see sunny and hotter weather today with highs in the 90s. The combination of hot temperatures, low humidity and locally windy conditions will create critical fire weather conditions across much of the area today, hence a Red Flag Warning is in effect.

The hot weather sticks around through Wednesday, then a cold front will usher in slightly cooler air Thursday and Friday.

But the weekend will be sunny, hot and dry again.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents take advantage of all of the attention the Rally brings
Yard camping, helping 700,000 fit in Sturgis
Scott has been riding with his owner, Mike, for five years.
Scott, the ‘ruffest’ rider attending the Sturgis Rally
Car slams into Rapid City home showing that even during Rally Week, non-motorcycle-related accidents still happen
Update: Iron Wildfire in The Black Elk Wilderness Area Custer, S.D
Last week we reported on a boy raising money at his lemonade stand for a children’s hospital...
The boy who raises money through a donation-based lemonade stand is surprised by a gift from the community

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Rally Daycast
KOTA Sturgis Rally Forecast
dry
Dry for the Next Several Days
Warmer and dry
KOTA No Rain for a While in the Black Hills