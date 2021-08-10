Advertisement

SD Board of Regents commits to no “Critical Race Theory”

“Critical Race Theory” has become one of the most hotly contested issues in the country, and South Dakota has been no exception.
(KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Board of Regents has taken steps to prevent the teaching of “critical race theory” on the campuses of the states public colleges and universities.

“Critical Race Theory is not the basis for instruction in our state universities and it’s not going to be. But this is a label that means different things to different people,” said Regent Tony Venhuizen. “That’s why our board today is taking a step back and stating the American values that will continue to guide the university system.”

The Board laid out the four pillars by which they would like to see instruction on college campuses focused around; (1) offering opportunity for all students; (2) proudly supporting the United States of America; (3) safeguarding the rich tradition of American universities; and (4) offering curriculum based upon widely held and accepted knowledge and thought.

Nathan Lukkes, General Counsel to the Board of Regents, pointed out that the move does not necessarily “ban” anything at present, given they do not believe that critical race theory is currently taught on any public campuses.

“There is no evidence we have a widespread problem in South Dakota,” Lukkes said. “It is about providing the appropriate guidiance and parameters so that it doesn’t potentially become a problem down the road.”

Rather, Lukkes says the move will set up parameters for college classes.

“If you asked five different people on the street what critical race theory means, you’re likely going to get three to five different answers,” said Lukkes.

University of South Dakota Political Science Professor Timothy Schorn agrees that critical race theory, as it is currently understood, is not currently taught in his classes, nor by his peers.

“When I look at the discussion around critical race theory, I think really we are having two different conversations,” suggested Schorn. “One is ‘What is critical race theory?’ And the other question is ‘What and how do universities teach?’”

Schorn also challenges the premise of not teaching ideas one might disagree with.

“I teach political theory, along with covering Aristotle, Machiavelli, Locke, and Hobbes, I also cover Marx,” explained Schorn. “I’m not turning one into a Marxist that I know of, I am not telling them it is what they have to believe either.”

Republican politicians in South Dakota, to include Governor Kristi Noem, have been vocal critics of critical race theory, and attempts to teach it both in grade schools, and on college campuses.

It is likely that legislation is brought during the 2022 state legislative session that further restricts access to critical race theory as a teaching material.

The South Dakota Board of Regents will meet on October 6th and 7th at the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, to further discuss the specifics of this policy moving forward.

Most Read

Some residents take advantage of all of the attention the Rally brings
Yard camping, helping 700,000 fit in Sturgis
Scott has been riding with his owner, Mike, for five years.
Scott, the ‘ruffest’ rider attending the Sturgis Rally
Car slams into Rapid City home showing that even during Rally Week, non-motorcycle-related accidents still happen
Update: Iron Wildfire in The Black Elk Wilderness Area Custer, S.D
Last week we reported on a boy raising money at his lemonade stand for a children’s hospital...
The boy who raises money through a donation-based lemonade stand is surprised by a gift from the community

Latest News

Recruits go through South Dakota Highway Patrol Academy
Governor Kristi Noem made her first appearance at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Monday,...
Governor Kristi Noem discussed COVID and the rally after Buffalo Chip Legends Ride
JHGJ
mini dirt bikE - VOD - clipped version
Cxzc
OPEN CONTAINRE - VOD - clipped version