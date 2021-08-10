Advertisement

Oyate Health and Rural America Initiatives throw a pool party to up Native American vaccination rates

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two local indigenous organizations are partnering together to throw a pool party! More importantly, a free COVID vaccine pool party.

Bruce Long Fox, executive director for Rural America Initiatives, and Rikki Schad, deputy director of clinical operations for Oyate Health Clinic, were in the studio to talk about a free vaccination event at Horace Mann pool.

