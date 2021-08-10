Not everyone brings a motorcycle to Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Every year the Hills are alive with rumbling sound of motorcycles as bike enthusiasts hit the streets, but it isn’t always traditional motorcycles on the roads, sometimes it’s dirt bikes and occasionally mini dirt bikes.

Rallygoer from Oregon, Justin Burris is among the few in Sturgis not driving a motorcycle, instead he opted for a mini dirt bike he bought on Facebook Marketplace.

Burris adds he doesn’t know too much about motorcycles and needed a way to get around town, ”when we came to the Buffalo Chip, we decided ‘hey we need rides,’ were not actually bikers, we are just I don’t know, people who like to have a good time and listen to good music, and spend time with good people. So, we decided…. we are going to need rides, that’s how this came about, a little too cheap for a Harley.”

Burris says if he returns next year you might be able to catch his mini dirt bike with a new paint job.

