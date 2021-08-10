Advertisement

Not everyone brings a motorcycle to Sturgis

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Every year the Hills are alive with rumbling sound of motorcycles as bike enthusiasts hit the streets, but it isn’t always traditional motorcycles on the roads, sometimes it’s dirt bikes and occasionally mini dirt bikes.

Rallygoer from Oregon, Justin Burris is among the few in Sturgis not driving a motorcycle, instead he opted for a mini dirt bike he bought on Facebook Marketplace.

Burris adds he doesn’t know too much about motorcycles and needed a way to get around town, ”when we came to the Buffalo Chip, we decided ‘hey we need rides,’ were not actually bikers, we are just I don’t know, people who like to have a good time and listen to good music, and spend time with good people. So, we decided…. we are going to need rides, that’s how this came about, a little too cheap for a Harley.”

Burris says if he returns next year you might be able to catch his mini dirt bike with a new paint job.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents take advantage of all of the attention the Rally brings
Yard camping, helping 700,000 fit in Sturgis
Scott has been riding with his owner, Mike, for five years.
Scott, the ‘ruffest’ rider attending the Sturgis Rally
Last week we reported on a boy raising money at his lemonade stand for a children’s hospital...
The boy who raises money through a donation-based lemonade stand is surprised by a gift from the community
Wildfire
Crews respond to wildfire in Black Elk Wilderness Area
Car slams into Rapid City home showing that even during Rally Week, non-motorcycle-related accidents still happen

Latest News

Car slams into Rapid City home showing that even during Rally Week, non-motorcycle-related accidents still happen
Update: Iron Wildfire in The Black Elk Wilderness Area Custer, S.D
Dixie Fire: Hidden flames continue to pose a threat
Noem tweets support for the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Legends Ride art auction