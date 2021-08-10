Advertisement

Longtime Indy 500, ESPN racing announcer Bob Jenkins dies at 73

Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the...
Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died. He was 73.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that Jenkins died Monday, saying the cause was brain cancer.

Jenkins, an Indiana native, was heard over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and was chief announcer from 1990-98.

He was one of four people to serve as television play-by-play announcer during ABC’s 54-year history of broadcasting the Indy 500.

Jenkins joined ESPN at its launch in 1979 as lead motorsports announcer and remained in that role until 2003.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents take advantage of all of the attention the Rally brings
Yard camping, helping 700,000 fit in Sturgis
Scott has been riding with his owner, Mike, for five years.
Scott, the ‘ruffest’ rider attending the Sturgis Rally
Last week we reported on a boy raising money at his lemonade stand for a children’s hospital...
The boy who raises money through a donation-based lemonade stand is surprised by a gift from the community
Wildfire
Crews respond to wildfire in Black Elk Wilderness Area
Car slams into Rapid City home showing that even during Rally Week, non-motorcycle-related accidents still happen

Latest News

In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors
Governor Kristi Noem made her first appearance at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Monday,...
Governor Kristi Noem discussed COVID and the rally after Buffalo Chip Legends Ride
JHGJ
mini dirt bikE - VOD - clipped version
Cxzc
OPEN CONTAINRE - VOD - clipped version