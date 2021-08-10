Advertisement

HARD MTN DEW expected to hit shelves in 2022

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.(Hand-out | The Boston Beer Company, Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (Gray News ) – Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo are teaming up to create a new alcoholic beverage – HARD MTN DEW.

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.

“For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” said Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO.

Both companies have pushed boundaries in an effort to anticipate what consumers want, according to a news release.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s CEO. “The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

You can expect to find HARD MTN DEW on shelves in early 2022.

