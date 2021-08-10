Advertisement

Dry for the Next Several Days

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We stay mainly dry for next week, but a pop-up shower in the evening hours of Monday night and bleeding over into Tuesday morning. The very minor chance of rain will keep those roads wet in the overnight.

The rain will come courtesy of a weak trough that will bisect the region. It floats off to the east but it will not do much for adding the lift we need to fire off any major rain chances.

After that, a ridge builds back in and we will bring the temperatures into the low-to-mid-90s once again by the end of next week staying dry all the while.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents take advantage of all of the attention the Rally brings
Yard camping, helping 700,000 fit in Sturgis
Scott has been riding with his owner, Mike, for five years.
Scott, the ‘ruffest’ rider attending the Sturgis Rally
Last week we reported on a boy raising money at his lemonade stand for a children’s hospital...
The boy who raises money through a donation-based lemonade stand is surprised by a gift from the community
Wildfire
Crews respond to wildfire in Black Elk Wilderness Area
Car slams into Rapid City home showing that even during Rally Week, non-motorcycle-related accidents still happen

Latest News

Rally Daycast
KOTA Sturgis Rally Forecast
Warmer and dry
KOTA No Rain for a While in the Black Hills
Your Monday Sturgis Rally Forecast
Your Monday Rally Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Brief Break from the Heat Today