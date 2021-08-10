Dry for the Next Several Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We stay mainly dry for next week, but a pop-up shower in the evening hours of Monday night and bleeding over into Tuesday morning. The very minor chance of rain will keep those roads wet in the overnight.

The rain will come courtesy of a weak trough that will bisect the region. It floats off to the east but it will not do much for adding the lift we need to fire off any major rain chances.

After that, a ridge builds back in and we will bring the temperatures into the low-to-mid-90s once again by the end of next week staying dry all the while.

