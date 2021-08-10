Advertisement

Domino’s announces $50 million free food giveaway

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.(AP/Alan Diaz)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Domino’s said it is giving away $50 million worth of free food to customers that place a delivery order online or through their app until Nov. 21.

The pizza chain announced the “Surprise Frees” promotion Monday in an effort to take on apps like UberEats and DoorDash.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” said Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president of Domino’s, in a news release.

The free menu items that lucky customers can receive include hand-tossed pizzas, boneless chicken, handmade pan pizzas, stuffed cheesy bread, crunchy thin crust pizzas and chocolate lava crunch cakes.

Domino’s said it will notify each customer who is randomly selected through their order confirmation, and the store will put a blue “Surprise Frees” sticker on the item.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents take advantage of all of the attention the Rally brings
Yard camping, helping 700,000 fit in Sturgis
Scott has been riding with his owner, Mike, for five years.
Scott, the ‘ruffest’ rider attending the Sturgis Rally
Yellow school bus turned camper turns heads at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
sturgis vendors
Freedom of speech or fostering hate?
Governor Kristi Noem made her first appearance at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Monday,...
Governor Kristi Noem discussed COVID and the rally after Buffalo Chip Legends Ride

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Oyate Health and Rural America Initiatives throw a pool party to up Native American vaccination...
Oyate Health and Rural America Initiatives throw a pool party to up Native American vaccination rates
Known for their fireballs, NASA says the Perseids are “one of the most plentiful showers,”...
Look up! Perseid meteor shower to peak this week, expected to be easily visible
Oyate Health and Rural America Initiatives throw a pool party to up Native American vaccination...
Oyate Health and Rural America Initiatives throw a pool party to up Native American vaccination rates
Democrats release $3.5 trillion budget resolution as Senate nears infrastructure vote.
Senate debates Dems’ $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks