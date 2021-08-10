Businesses and vendors are pleased with the new open container rules at the Sturgis rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -For the first time in 81 years, the Sturgis City Council approved lifting the Open Container ordinance at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, giving rally-goers the freedom to walk outside with an alcoholic beverage with some exceptions.

However, since it is the first year with these new rules.. people might not always know what it entails.

“The people have been loving it, now they understand it, they realize they can go into a bar anywhere down main street. get another beer and walk right out,” said Kimmy Cruz, bartender at Budweiser vendor.

In order to legally have an open container, rally-goers have to purchase a special event cup, paired with a wristband. These two have to be together in order for your container to be valid.

The official cups can be filled with only beer or wine at any participating bar. People can then walk freely with their drinks in the event cup within the designated boundaries that cover a majority of downtown Sturgis.

Open containers are only allowed from 10 am to 10 pm. Various vendors at the rally are selling special event cups.

“We’ve gone through 8 cases of cups already, bracelets, people love that they can walk outside and drink,” said Amy Groves, owner of Emma’s Ice Cream Emporium.

While Sturgis rally attendees are enjoying their newfound freedom, other rallies and events have been on the open container bandwagon for a while.

“I can’t believe that it’s taken Sturgis 81 years to try this out, there’s a lot of shows that I do throughout the year, we do it everywhere, allow you to walk around with beer or wine. Works out fine. But Sturgis is different, and we love that,” said Cruz.

Groves and Cruz say that people have been compliant with the new rules and they hope this year will be a good example to carry over into Sturgis rally’s going forward.

