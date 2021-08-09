Yard camping, helping 700,000 fit in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Rally underway and attracting massive crowds from all over the nation into a small town of just over five thousand, it begs the question... when the hotels fill up, where are people staying?

Many Sturgis residents take advantage of the situation, and all the attention it brings, by renting out their yards as a place for attendees to camp.

Vinny Terranova, a Sturgis resident who hosts his yard as a campground, says he’s been letting people camp in his yard for eight years. He mentioned that he makes improvements each year, so people have a safe and fun place to stay.

When staying in his yard, he provides food, refreshments, and showers.

He says he’s been coming to the Rally for 40 years. Once he bought a home in the area, he wanted to give people a cheaper alternative to having to pay for a hotel. Which he says has been a great experience, because of the people you meet along the way.

“Cast of characters. A lot of people. We had one guy that walked across the United States. Businesspeople. We have musicians. Cast of characters. It keeps it very interesting. There’s never a boring night,” says Terranova.

His house is close to downtown, and he helps put together block parties with live entertainment throughout the Rally. He says it feels like a little America. He calls the Rally and his campground a part of the land of the free.

