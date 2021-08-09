Advertisement

Rapid City Braves ready for Babe Ruth World Series

Traveling to Iowa after winning Regional Tournament
By Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Braves are headed to the Babe Ruth World Series after losing just three games this summer. These 14-year-old stars credit team chemistry and hard work for their success. Ben Burns stopped by to talk to some players and their coach before they head to Iowa.

