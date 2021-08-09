Advertisement

Noem tweets support for the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Legends Ride art auction

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Aug. 9, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday morning, Governor Noem tweeted about the auctioning of a painting in Deadwood whose proceeds will “benefit Treasured Lives, an organization dedicated to helping victims of human trafficking.” The title of the painting is “True Grit”, by artist, David Uhl.

The auction will take place during the “Sturgis Buffalo Chip Legends Ride” who’s official mission statement on its webpage says that “The Legends Ride® was created by the Sturgis Buffalo Chip® to raise significant funds for worthwhile charities in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Its goal is to positively impact local youth and preserve the rich heritage and history of motorcycling by uniting the motorcycle, music and entertainment industries, as well as riders from around the world.

Those interested in placing a bid on “True Grit” or other custom bike and art items up for auction, can do so here: https://sturgisauctions.bidwrangler.com/ui/auctions/66968 .

