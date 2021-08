RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Great news today - a cold front ushers in cooler air. Our highs will only be in the 80s instead of the 90s. But, there will be gusty crosswinds, so keep that in mind if you’re riding I-90 today.

Enjoy the break from the heat today - those 90s are back again as soon as tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.