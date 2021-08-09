Advertisement

A Brief Break from the Heat Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front is moving through KOTA Territory today. This front will bring a period of brisk northwest winds and cooler temperatures, but little if any rainfall.

Hot air quickly returns Tuesday and Wednesday as that high pressure ridge aloft rebuilds over the area.

Another cold front moves through Wednesday night, with slightly lower temperatures expected Thursday and Friday.

Hot 90s are back again just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire
Crews respond to wildfire in Black Elk Wilderness Area
Last week we reported on a boy raising money at his lemonade stand for a children’s hospital...
The boy who raises money through a donation-based lemonade stand is surprised by a gift from the community
Several shipping companies, including East Coast Exotic Car Transporters out of Massachusetts,...
Meet the companies that ship bikes to the Black Hills for the rally
Parade down Main Street
Sturgis Rally 2021 kicks off with a parade for the people
Names Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Mostly sunny
Hot and sunny for the next 7-days
Mostly sunny
Sunny skies will continue
Overnight rain possible tomorrow night
Hot weather today, cooler weather tomorrow