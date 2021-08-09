A Brief Break from the Heat Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front is moving through KOTA Territory today. This front will bring a period of brisk northwest winds and cooler temperatures, but little if any rainfall.

Hot air quickly returns Tuesday and Wednesday as that high pressure ridge aloft rebuilds over the area.

Another cold front moves through Wednesday night, with slightly lower temperatures expected Thursday and Friday.

Hot 90s are back again just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.