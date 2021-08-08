A veteran is honored for her sacrifices with a new motorcycle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While crowds pour into Sturgis for the motorcycle rally, one biker is put in the spotlight.

Indian Motorcycle and Black rifle coffee honored a veteran just before the take-off of Good Ride, which is a ride to raise money for the Infinite Hero Foundation that’s a charity for veterans suffering from mental and physical issues.

“We just wanted to do our part, so, selfishly, for one day when we’re at a rally we put all of our stuff aside, we put on this ride and go raise money for veterans, the people who put their life on the line for us,” said Carey Hart, owner of Good Ride.

Good Ride originated in Sturgis five years ago and has been doing rides across the nation. However, this is the first year Indian Motorcycle is honoring a hero, and Katie Harrington is the hero being recognized for her sacrifices.

Harrington served in four tours and after 20 years of service, is now working in Rapid City in the ER as a nurse. This Sunday, she was completely surprised by Indian Motorcycles honoring.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m speechless,” said Katie Harrington, honored veteran.

Harrington was gifted a brand new Indian Chief motorcycle. She has been riding motorcycle for approximately 22 years and has ridden with Good Ride for the last four years.

Out of the initial shock and overall emotions she was experiencing, being thankful was the most immense.

“I’m just so thankful to everybody and to all the veterans that are out there just know that we’ve got your back and we’re here for you when you need us,” said Harrington.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.