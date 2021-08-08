Advertisement

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally offering competitions for riders

Motocross, other sporting events running all week long
By Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may be known for its big Harleys and Indian motorcycles, but dirt bikes and other two-wheel vehicles are taking center stage at Jackpine Gypsies during the rally. Ben Burns has a preview of what bikers and other guests can check out this week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash
Wildfire
Crews respond to wildfire in Black Elk Wilderness Area
Unvaccinated people are filling hospital beds at Monument Health
Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size...
‘My 600lb Life’ star Gina Krasley dies at 30
People pour in from all over the nation
Sturgis Rally crowd flood the streets, most from several state lines away

Latest News

Kids given free packs by local card store
Card collectors celebrate National Baseball Card Day
Kids given free packs by local card store
Card collectors celebrate National Baseball Card Day
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally offering competitions for riders
Sturgis Motorcycle rally offering competitions for riders
8-6 hill city football
Hill City football gears up to play in the 11 man ranks