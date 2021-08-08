The boy who raises money through a donation-based lemonade stand is surprised by a gift from the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wyatt Dennis has been running a donations-only lemonade stand that has gotten a lot of national attention, and it got the attention of Jonathan Alkier, the president of the group, Black Hills Riders.

Alkier decided to post on social media so that he could pool enough money to gift Wyatt a new bike.

He says donations came in within hours, all around the nation.

“I really had no words,” said Wyatt Dennis, owner of the lemonade stand, “It started with one person that was staying next door in the campground. They shared a post and what do you know it blew up.”

Wyatt was saving 20 percent of his earnings for a dirt bike this year and now that he was surprised by one, he says he might just have to get two, just in time for the Sturgis rally.

Alkier says the Sturgis rally is more than an event for people with common interests.

“Sturgis rally itself is a community, everybody comes together and supports the enthusiastic ability to ride, and the two-wheels, and the wind, and the freedom. And, it’s just a pleasure to have something to do with that and be in the middle of it, and bring as many people as we can together to make this kid’s day,” said Jonathan Alkier, president of the Black Hills Riders.

This is Wyatt’s second year setting up his lemonade stand.

