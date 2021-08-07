Sturgis Rally crowd flood the streets, most from several state lines away

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s time...

“You read about, you hear about it,” says Travis Washee attending the Sturgis Rally from Farmington, NM.

For South Dakota’s biggest event...

The Sturgis Rally has officially begun and people are starting to flood the streets. People are pouring in from all over the nation.

Harold Sam is in Sturgis from NM.

Tony Gifford is attending the Rally from Fort Worth, TX.

“We’re all family. Let’s put it that way. It don’t matter where you come from. You know,” says Washee, “we’re all family.”

The Rally, it’s about the culture surrounding bikes, something riders have a common love for.

“A lot of people with the same mindset here. It’s a stress reliever and the lifestyle that I enjoy,” says Gifford.

“The wind, the therapy, the focus. When you ride your bike. You’re going down the road. You’re just enjoying the freedom,” says Sam. “The breeze.”

“I’ve travelled all over and I wouldn’t have necessarily done it if it weren’t for the bike,” says Gifford.

The Rally has been going on for years and embraces this community in full force. Some, like Joey bones, have been coming for as long as 40 years.

“40 years ago, I didn’t even know what Sturgis was, but I happened to buy this bike which was named Sturgis. You can see it on the front of the bike. So, I said I’m going to find Sturgis and go out,” says Bones.

40 years ago, he did. He’s parked his bike in the same spot that he did all of those years ago.

He says over the years he’s only missed two Rally’s and that sometimes he misses the old days.

“It’d be great if it stayed the same, but nothing ever does. Right? Nothing ever stays the same. So, you just go with the punches and you have fun, that’s the main thing. Have fun,” says Bones.

Over the years of the Rally, fun has remained center stage.

“We got good women at home to tell us, ‘get out of here and go have fun,’” laughs Washee.

