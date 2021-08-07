Advertisement

Severe is Out of Here Saturday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The unsettled flow aloft that put us in the “Slight Risk” category earlier Friday is stabilizing so the severe weather that was forecast for Friday is going away.

That upper-level ridge that kept us hot this week moved east. Now that the trough is gone our temperatures will be slightly cooler and closer to normal. However don’t get too comfortable.

A ridge builds back in and slides the temperatures back up for at least Sunday and it will be pretty stable for next week as well.

We stay mainly dry for next week, but a pop-up shower in the evening hours of Monday night and bleeding over into Tuesday morning will keep those roads wet. After that, a ridge builds back in and we roll back into the 90s once again by the end of next week staying dry all the while.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash
Unvaccinated people are filling hospital beds at Monument Health
Fire house portable
Portable fire station makes its way from Canada to Sturgis
Governor Noem Statement on Board of Regents Draft Policy Restricting CRT in Colleges, Universities
Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size...
‘My 600lb Life’ star Gina Krasley dies at 30

Latest News

forecast
KOTA Friday Forecast
Road sign
KOTA Sturgis Rally Forecast
KOTA Sturgis Rally Forecast
KOTA STURGIS RALLY FORECAST
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Afternoon and Evening Thunderstorms through Saturday