Severe is Out of Here Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The unsettled flow aloft that put us in the “Slight Risk” category earlier Friday is stabilizing so the severe weather that was forecast for Friday is going away.

That upper-level ridge that kept us hot this week moved east. Now that the trough is gone our temperatures will be slightly cooler and closer to normal. However don’t get too comfortable.

A ridge builds back in and slides the temperatures back up for at least Sunday and it will be pretty stable for next week as well.

We stay mainly dry for next week, but a pop-up shower in the evening hours of Monday night and bleeding over into Tuesday morning will keep those roads wet. After that, a ridge builds back in and we roll back into the 90s once again by the end of next week staying dry all the while.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.