Saturday’s Sturgis Rally Forecast

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The unsettled flow aloft that put us in the “Slight Risk” category earlier Friday is stabilizing, so the severe weather that rumbled across the skies Friday afternoon is finished.

That upper-level ridge that kept us hot this week moved east. Now that the trough is gone our temperatures will be slightly cooler and closer to normal until the heat returns Sunday.

