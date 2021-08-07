Saturday’s Sturgis Rally Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The unsettled flow aloft that put us in the “Slight Risk” category earlier Friday is stabilizing, so the severe weather that rumbled across the skies Friday afternoon is finished.

That upper-level ridge that kept us hot this week moved east. Now that the trough is gone our temperatures will be slightly cooler and closer to normal until the heat returns Sunday.

