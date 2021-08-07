Advertisement

Crews respond to wildfire in Black Elk Wilderness Area

Wildfire
Wildfire(123RF)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The U.S. Forest Service says fire crews are responding to a wildfire that started Friday night in the Black Elk Wilderness Area. A release from the Forest Service says the fire is called the Iron Wildfire and says no information about the fire is available at this time.

Three trailhead parking lots in Custer State Park are closed: Little Devils Tower Hwy 87, Cathedral Spires Hwy 87 and Middle Norbeck Hwy 87. Three hiking trails are also closed: Little Devil’s Trail #4 – Sylvan Lake to Trail #3 intersection including #4A & #4B (Little Devil’s Tower Spur & Cathedral Spires Trails), Norbeck Trail #3 – At intersections with Trail #9 and Iron Creek Horse Camp and Grizzly Bear Creek Trail #7 – Between intersections with trail #3 and trail #14.

Helicopters will be dipping water out of Sylvan Lake and the public is asked to stay away from the area.

Most Read

Names Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash
Unvaccinated people are filling hospital beds at Monument Health
Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size...
‘My 600lb Life’ star Gina Krasley dies at 30
Governor Noem Statement on Board of Regents Draft Policy Restricting CRT in Colleges, Universities
Marijuana in South Dakota
15 weeks later, still no ‘Amendment A’ decision

Latest News

Bikers Against Bullies
Bikers against Bullies make their way to Deadwood
twre
CAR RENTALS - VOD - clipped version
bvcb
JAB RATES - VOD - clipped version
NBVCN
MIRANDA'S LIVE - VOD - clipped version