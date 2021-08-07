Crews respond to wildfire in Black Elk Wilderness Area

The U.S. Forest Service says fire crews are responding to a wildfire that started Friday night in the Black Elk Wilderness Area. A release from the Forest Service says the fire is called the Iron Wildfire and says no information about the fire is available at this time.

Three trailhead parking lots in Custer State Park are closed: Little Devils Tower Hwy 87, Cathedral Spires Hwy 87 and Middle Norbeck Hwy 87. Three hiking trails are also closed: Little Devil’s Trail #4 – Sylvan Lake to Trail #3 intersection including #4A & #4B (Little Devil’s Tower Spur & Cathedral Spires Trails), Norbeck Trail #3 – At intersections with Trail #9 and Iron Creek Horse Camp and Grizzly Bear Creek Trail #7 – Between intersections with trail #3 and trail #14.

Helicopters will be dipping water out of Sylvan Lake and the public is asked to stay away from the area.