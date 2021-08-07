Advertisement

Bikers against Bullies make their way to Deadwood

Bikers Against Bullies
Bikers Against Bullies(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While some people might view bikers as intimidating and scary one group is looking to change that stereotype.

Bikers against Bullies made their way through the rain into Deadwood to raise money for a good cause. Bikers against Bullies has raised over $147,000 dollars with Northern Hills Alliance and Special Olympics Flame receiving some of that the money

“Not just as a biker but as an American, if we all gave 5% of our time and 5% did that we’d live in a better country. All we have to do is do it,” Flash! Van De Perren, Co-founder of Bikers Against Bullies worldwide, says

“We all say we are going to do it once and then it becomes an addiction, this is my 7th year doing it,” James Patience, Bikers Against Bullies

Both Flash and James added that seeing the kids’ excitement when they come into town on their bikes is one of their favorite moments of the entire ride.

