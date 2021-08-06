Advertisement

Your Latest Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Forecast

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are still tracking the monsoonal moisture coming in from the desert southwest. The unsettled flow aloft will continue to give us a chance of

Friday’s storms could reach severe levels, but really only marginally so. The coverage will be spotty at best. We expect any storms that form to come in from the northwest and move to the southeast, and should cross the state line later in the afternoon and evening.

Please be safe out there on the wet roads.

