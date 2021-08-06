Start of Sturgis Rally Rains

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are still tracking the monsoonal moisture coming in from the desert southwest. The moisture will move up and over the ridge and fire off a storm or two in our overnight mainly from the central hills and across the plains.

The unsettled flow aloft will continue to give us a chance of thunderstorms for the next few days.

An upper-level ridge will begin to breakdown and move east making way for a trough to push into the northern Rockies Friday. This will give us a chance for some organized convection Friday and a good shot at a thunderstorms.

Friday’s storms could reach severe levels, but really only marginally so. The coverage will be spotty at best. We expect any storms that form to come in from northwest and move to the southeast. But this will mainly be for our Montana and Wyoming friends and should cross the state line later in the afternoon and evening.

Once the trough leaves, temperatures will be slightly cooler and closer to normal. A ridge builds back in and slides the temperatures back up for at least the last half of the weekend.

We stay mainly dry for next week, but a pop-up shower in the evening hours and into the overnight and early morning are scheduled to make an appearance.

