Maybe a Thunderstorm to Start the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Yay, the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway!

But as is typical with most of these rallies, there’s a chance of thunderstorms. The best chance will be late this afternoon and evening as a system comes in from Wyoming.

There will be a risk of frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail with any of the storms that form today.

The weekend will start with a slight chance of thunderstorms, then Sunday will end up being hotter and drier.

Enjoy the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Be safe!

