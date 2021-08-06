Maybe a Thunderstorm to Start the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Yay, the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway!
But as is typical with most of these rallies, there’s a chance of thunderstorms. The best chance will be late this afternoon and evening as a system comes in from Wyoming.
There will be a risk of frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail with any of the storms that form today.
The weekend will start with a slight chance of thunderstorms, then Sunday will end up being hotter and drier.
Enjoy the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Be safe!
