Isolated Afternoon and Evening Thunderstorms through Saturday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low pressure trough will move east into the area today and tonight. Scattered light rain showers are likely in northeast Wyoming this morning, with isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon and night. Strong, gusty winds and small hail may accompany the storms later today, but not everyone will get rain.

The trough will linger over the area Saturday, with isolated thundershowers still possible. Sunday will be hot and dry.

Next week, temperatures will be close to normal. Isolated evening and nighttime thunderstorms will be possible from time to time.

