The Brothel: Historic Women of Deadwood

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since 1876 women have been selling sex for money. The Brothel museum located in Deadwood shares history and takes its guests through the decades of prostitution and the wild west days.

Carolyn Weber, executive director of Deadwood History incorporated says the museum has been open for a year now.

” Wayne Morris and his partner Steve and Rick Stone approached the historic organization about doing something on the second story, cause it was underutilized and so Deadwood historic preservation also wanted us to go forward with something and so we all came up with this idea”

The Brothel Museum is open Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

https://www.deadwood.com/business/attractions/the-brothel/

