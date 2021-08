RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday will be warm and hazy. There is a chance of a PM shower, but more rain is possible Friday in advance of a trough that is coming in off of the Rockies. On Friday afternoon look for a chance of a strong to modestly severe storm. Nothing widespread is expected. Wet roadways could make for hazardous travel.

