Advertisement

Unvaccinated people are filling hospital beds at Monument Health

the Delta variant is spreading throughout the Black Hills, people who have chosen to not get...
the Delta variant is spreading throughout the Black Hills, people who have chosen to not get the vaccine are the ones most prone to end up in the hospital or worse.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the Delta variant is spreading throughout the Black Hills, people who have chosen to not get the vaccine are the ones most prone to end up in the hospital or worse.

100 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Monument Health have been people who are unvaccinated.

Monument currently has 10 COVID patients in the hospital right now, with a handful in the ICU, all unvaccinated.

While the Delta variant is more transmissible, vaccinated people are said to only get a milder form of the disease, although it is still transmissible through the individual infected.

“So we are likely to see a lot more cases and maybe even a few of the vaccinated folks getting it, and the good news though is if you are vaccinated you’re protected against hospitalizations, thats the real reason why you want to get vaccinated is you don’t want to get sick, you want to just avoid hospitalizations, ICU admission, and of course death,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health.

Kurra advises everyone to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

* UPDATE * Isaiah Cox has been located
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Months of investigation in Pennington County turns up huge amount of drugs, guns, and cash
COVID Numbers for Wednesday in South Dakota
Peoria flight
Rally flights soaring to Rapid City Regional Airport

Latest News

John Boehner
Johnson, Noem host former Speaker Boehner at fundraising event
Rapid City Area School District have accommodated to the teacher shortage by a unique hiring...
Rapid City schools avoid the impact of the nationwide teacher shortage
Cooking with Eric - Berry Balsamic Gazpacho
Cooking with Eric - Berry Balsamic Gazpacho
South Dakota soldiers headed to Cuba