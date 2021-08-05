Advertisement

Texas gov. orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again...
Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.
By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.

The announcement was expected and comes as more than 50 Democrats, who left Texas for Washington on July 12, were on the cusp of running out the clock on the current special session and torpedoing the sweeping voting package for a second time since May.

“I will continue to call special session after special session,” Abbott said.

The cross-country exodus marked the second time that Democratic lawmakers staged a walkout on the voting overhaul, which they say would make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote. But like the effort in May, there remains no clear path for Democrats to permanently block the voting measures, or a list of other contentious GOP-backed proposals up for debate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

* UPDATE * Isaiah Cox has been located
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Months of investigation in Pennington County turns up huge amount of drugs, guns, and cash
COVID Numbers for Wednesday in South Dakota
She's been playing the piano for 70 years.
Rapid City’s Halley family piano finds its way home after 80 years

Latest News

LIVE: Biden discusses plans to boost clean vehicles
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
‘We lost Greenville.’ Wildfire decimates California town
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Graham says he’s told Trump to speak up on COVID vaccines
A search is underway for an injured cub that escaped from a wildlife rescue.
California bear hurt in wildfire escapes from wildlife center
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies