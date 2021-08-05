South Dakota soldiers headed to Cuba

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company has received a mobilization order for a 12-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, beginning in January 2022.

About 115 soldiers with the Rapid City and Sioux Falls-based unit will provide detention operations support to the Joint Task Force Guantanamo.

The unit will report to Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete several weeks of training prior to deployment overseas.

