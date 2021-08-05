Advertisement

Rapid City schools avoid the impact of the nationwide teacher shortage

Rapid City Area School District have accommodated to the teacher shortage by a unique hiring process.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Classrooms have been hectic all around the nation due to the lack of teachers. However, Rapid City Area Schools are set for the upcoming school year because of a unique trend in this year’s hiring process.

Nationwide, there has been a 20 percent decrease in teaching program graduates from 2019.

And, Rapid City schools haven’t been immune to the issue, it’s become increasingly difficult to find graduates.

Katie Vissia, a recruiter for Rapid City Area School District, says the hiring process has been slower than in years past, but she’s confident they’ll be equipped with a full staff, and she credits a unique set of new hires.

“A lot of out-of-state candidates coming in this year so definitely changing up what our district normally looks like with new grads, we actually are recruiting more seasoned teachers into our district that are just moving here,” said Vissia.

Vissia says they are still looking to fill other faculty positions such as bus drivers, para-professionals, custodians, and substitutes.

