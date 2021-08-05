Advertisement

Rally flights soaring to Rapid City Regional Airport

Peoria flight
Peoria flight(kota kevn)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Not only are rally attendees making their way to Sturgis by bike, some are showing up via the airways.

For the first time, eight flights from eight different cities are landing at Rapid City Regional Airport to bring folks in for the Sturgis Rally.

On Aug 4 a flight from Peoria landed with 150 passengers on board.

We caught up with one former Rapid City resident who now lives in Peoria and was able to fly home, to not only support her father who owns a dealership but also bring her three-year-old son to see family.

“Family is everything, it is great to have an opportunity to come be with them. Every second counts and we didn’t have to waste a whole day in a car to spend with them,” Lisha Mroczkowski, says

Other rally flights are coming in from Grand Rapids as well as Nashville, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh to name a few. The increase in arrivals also means more departures and the airport wants to remind people to arrive two hours early to make sure they make their flight.

“You know this is the most flights that we will put through this facility in this 10 day period ever,” Patrick Dame, Director of Rapid City Regional Airport, says

