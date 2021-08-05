Parking in Sturgis a hassle as rally opens

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rally kicks off Friday and already parking is at a premium.

Several parking lots in Sturgis have already been turned into vendor areas or special bike parking lots.

If you’re hoping to get to the rally, but don’t want to park too far away, hope is not lost.

Christina Steele, Public Information Officer for the City of Sturgis, said that pay parking lots will be available once the rally kicks off. She adds it’s important to plan your parking situation out ahead of time.

”Unless you’re on a motorcycle, you’re not going to be able to park on Main Street,” Steele said. “Many of the side streets will also be designated motorcycle only. So, if you don’t get into a paid lot, you could park in a residential area.”

The city will have a map on its website where you can find a place to park.

