Names Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash

By Kota staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KOTA) – A Hot Springs, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles near Keystone. Keith Schroeder, 63, was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred when Schroeder, who was riding a 2019 Indian Roadmaster and traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 16, failed to negotiated a curve.

Schroeder’s motorcycle crossed over the center line and collided with an eastbound 2020 Harley Davidson and then went into the ditch, striking an unoccupied 2011 Harley Davidson Road King that was parked on the shoulder of the road.

Keith Schroeder died at the scene when he was from his motorcycle.

Ray Hatcher of Independence, MO, was the 60-year-old driver of the 2020 Harley Davidson. He suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.

The third driver, 69-year-old James Keenan of Barbeton, OH, was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

