Monsoon Moisture Can’t Come too Soon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That monsoonal moisture mixed with a slightly unsettled flow aloft will give us a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the next couple days.

An upper-level ridge will begin to breakdown and move east making way for a trough to push into the northern Rockies Friday. This will give us a chance for some organized convection Friday and a good shot at a thunderstorm or two. Some of them could reach severe limits, but it will be spotty at best. But this will mainly be for our Montana and Wyoming friends and hopefully cross the state line later.

Once the trough leaves, temperatures will be slightly cooler, but the ridge builds back in and slides the temperatures back up for at least the latter half of the weekend. It will also be drier. A pop-up shower in the evening hours and into the overnight and early morning is also possible and will not be shunned at all.

