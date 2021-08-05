Johnson, Noem host former Speaker Boehner at fundraising event

PIERRE, S.D. - Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Dusty Johnson played host to former US Speaker of the House John Boehner Saturday in Rapid City.

The event was a fundraising event for Johnson, who is running for re-election in 2022, and will face a primary opponent in State Rep. Taffy Howard (R- Rapid City).

The event took place in part at Delmonico, a restaurant in the downtown area of Rapid City. Sources familiar with the situation told Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory that members of the event moved to Deadwood later on in the evening.

Boehner, who served as US Speaker of the House from 2011 to 2015, has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump since leaving office. Boehner has previously campaigned for Noem during one of her own congressional races.

Noem’s office confirmed that she attended the event to “see several former colleagues.” Boehner’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Facebook caption from an attendee Johnson fundraiser with Boehner, Noem (Facebook)