“I’ve got one of the best crews in the world,” Sturgis medical crews don’t need Rally help

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the Sturgis Rally, fire and police crews are enhanced with extra vehicles and staffing, but not the local Sturgis medical crews.

Shawn Fischer, the Sturgis Ambulance Director and a Critical Care Paramedic says that things began to get busy starting last Monday, when the team ran 19 calls instead of the usual six or seven.

She says during the 2 weeks of the Rally, they tend to respond to twice as many calls as they would over the span of a normal month. She says drugs play a big role in what they’re responding to, especially marijuana, as she says when Rally-Goers buy it, oftentimes it’s laced with more harmful substances that can lead to an overdose.

Regardless of the additional call volume, she says that her team doesn’t receive any additional help.

”I’ve got one of the best crews in the world. I would put them up to anybody. They all pick up extra hours. The reason we do that is, we’re all familiar with working with each other. We’re familiar with the town. We’re familiar with quick routes around with the traffic,” says Fischer.

Fischer says her team is built on trust, and that they work closely with the Sturgis doctors and ER staff, saying that their close relationship increases efficiency.

She says that the training the team goes through on a yearly basis is extraordinary, preparing them for when the time comes for the Rally. She says whenever you pull out of the station, you never know what you’re going to end up going to the next couple of weeks.

