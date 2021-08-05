Advertisement

Girl receives 42 stitches after suspected shark attack in Maryland

Family members of a 12-year-old girl say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack...
Family members of a 12-year-old girl say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Maryland. Town officials say they are consulting experts and aren’t ruling out marine life.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Family members of a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Maryland that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video contains content that may disturb some viewers.

Jordan Prushinski and her family told WBRE-TV that they were on vacation Monday at the beach in Ocean City when Jordan went into knee-deep water.

She was swimming with her family when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg.

Her mother says other beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid.

With the help of a lifeguard, they cleaned and bandaged the wound, and Jordan’s family took her to a hospital. Jordan’s mother says a doctor confirmed the wound was from a shark bite.

The town of Ocean City says officials are consulting experts and aren’t ruling out marine life.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Months of investigation in Pennington County turns up huge amount of drugs, guns, and cash
Highway 44 fire
Fire sparked off Highway 44
One dead in motorcycle collision near Keystone
* UPDATE * Isaiah Cox has been located
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers
Investigators say an overloaded van carrying 29 migrants has crashed on a remote South Texas...
At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas
At least 10 dead in van crash in Texas