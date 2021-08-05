Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Berry Balsamic Gazpacho

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s nothing more refreshing in summer than an ice cold Gazpacho!

But this recipe adds some different ingredients - and the base is buttermilk, so you can eat your vegetables and get your daily calcium allotment, too!

In a blender, combine 3/4 cup buttermilk, 1/4 c chopped fresh basil, 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 3/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, 1 c quartered and hulled strawberries, and 1 can whole tomatoes, drained.

Blend until smooth then chill several hours.

When serving, dollop with some Greek yogurt and sprinkle with some fresh basil leaves.

This soup is best served very cold. Also, best served in smaller portions.

