City of Sturgis to distribute self-administered COVID tests

Sturgis, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis is partnering with the South Dakota Department of Health and Monument Health to provide COVID-19 self-test kits to be distributed during the 2021 City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, Monument Health will deliver QuickVue At-Home self-test kits to the City of Sturgis and other locations in the Black Hills. These free kits will be available for distribution to individuals who feel they may have been exposed to the COVID virus or are exhibiting possible symptoms. No prescription is necessary to receive a test kit and these self-administered tests are to be used by individuals in their own homes with results available within 15 minutes.

To receive a test kit, call Sturgis City Hall at 605-347-4422 ext.1, during regular business hours. You will need to provide your name and physical location within the city. A City employee will then deliver a test-kit to your site.

Persons who test positive with the QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 test should self-isolate and seek follow-up care with a physician or healthcare provider, as additional testing may be necessary and in critical for public health reporting.

Kits will be available for as long as supplies last. To view the instructions for testing as well as other related information, visit the following link: QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 Test - Instructions for Use (fda.gov)

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.