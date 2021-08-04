YMCA of Rapid City names Keiz Larson as new CEO

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The YMCA of Rapid City has named Keiz Larson as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 8/1/21.

Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors, Larson will succeed Roger Gallimore who retired in April 2021. “I am both happy and excited to announce Keiz Larson as the next CEO to lead the YMCA of Rapid City into the future! We are confident that we hired the right someone for this position: one that is a good fit, lives the Y mission, is passionate about the Y and can tell our Y story for years to come! Keiz has risen to the top. She has the Y, the Y team and the community in mind and in her heart as she supports the Y mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” said Pauline Sumption, YMCA Board President.

“I have seen in the last year how the Y has adapted to meet emerging community needs and I am excited to lead this wonderful team to continue to strengthen our community,” said Larson.

Larson has worked in the non-profit sector of Rapid City for over 25 years, making youth education and community needs her priority and personal mission. Currently serving as the Interim CEO and Chief Operations Officer at YMCA of Rapid City, Keiz has also served as the Development Director during her time at the Y. While in that position, Keiz was instrumental in a successful $8.7 Million Capital Campaign to double the capacity of childcare that the Y offers to our community.

The YMCA is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits. It serves to strengthen communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the United States 2,700 chapters of the YMCA engage 22 million men, women and children. Regardless of age, income or background individuals come to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support each other’s neighbors.

Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the YMCA has the longstanding relationships and physical presence to deliver on its promises to the community, bringing lasting personal and social change.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.