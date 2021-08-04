Portable fire station makes its way to Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Along with the bikers headed to Sturgis, a one-of-a-kind, portable Extreme Fire Station arrived right across from the Buffalo Chip.

“Just an amazing building. A great piece of equipment to bring out here and to let the fire department, ambulance, and police force used for a few of these Sturgis Rally’s that we’re all excited for,” said Dustin Lee, Production Manager for L&H Industrial.

The fire-proof unit took 3 months to build and is on loan to the city of Sturgis for 2 years.

While here, the building will act as a demo for the Canadian company.

“We’re going to be flying in folks from around the country to see it because there’s nothing like it in the states. It is literally a one-of-kind, brand new product that we bring to market here,” said Lee.

Once unloaded, the top extends and the sides pop out for 20 feet of height and 30 feet width. It’s big enough to fit an ambulance and brush truck along with a fully equipped kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

Getting the portable station from Canada to Sturgis was no easy feat. The 120-thousand-pound unit took 5 days on the road and two cranes to get it into its temporary new home.

“It’s so heavy in fact that certain roads, it can’t travel down the road when the temperature is above 88 degrees because it’ll literally sink into the pavement,” said Lee.

But all the efforts were worth it and just in time for the Sturgis Rally.

“The benefits that it would bring to the city for added response times, for fire and ambulance and police. The safety measure, the convenience. Just to let their crews take a break from the heat and get into the air conditioning. We thought this would be amazing,” said Lee.

At the end of the 2-year trial, the city can decide if they want to purchase the building or have the company move it elsewhere.

