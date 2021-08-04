Advertisement

“Now is kind of a crunch time,” vendors prep for big Sturgis Rally sales

Vendors take to the streets.
Vendors take to the streets.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a busy time for Sturgis vendors during the Rally, as they need to acquire licenses before they’re legally allowed to do any sales.

So far the city has issued more than 380 licenses, a bit better than most years.

There is no cap on how many licenses can be distributed, and there are many that are still pending approval.

Officials with the City of Sturgis say it’s the early stages of vendors opening up. However, as space is taken up, the unprepared vendors may run into issues finding a spot to vend. Whereas, seasoned vendors have figured out locations upwards to a year in advance.

The Rally is the only time that Sturgis issues temporary licenses that operate on a 12-day basis, says Christina Steele, Public Information Officer for the City of Sturgis.

”Now is kind of a crunch time for vendors. They’re coming in, they’re getting their licenses, they’re getting set up. They have a lot going on,” says Steele, “but they’ll get there. Several of them are already open. The rest will be open by the end of the week I’d say.”

The vendors that are already open are likely operating on two separate 12-day licenses, allowing them to be open prior to the official start of the rally, and throughout it.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in motorcycle collision near Keystone
Outlaw motorcycle gangs, like the notorious Hells Angels, often visit the rally, adding more...
Law enforcement monitoring biker gang presence in Sturgis
COVID-19 Delta Variant
This is how South Dakota tests for the Delta Variant
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Charger was headed east on Elk Creek...
One person dead in car crash in Meade County
Highway 44 fire
Fire sparked off Highway 44

Latest News

Wyatt waving at oncoming cars.
A 3rd grade boy's lemonade stand dedicated to a college fund and St. Jude Children’s Hospital quenches the Rally's thirst
Energy usage
If your energy bill is higher this month, Black Hills Energy has payment options
Decades old advertisements reappear in Deadwood
Rapid City Fire Department receives more emergency response calls from last year