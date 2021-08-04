The Mercury is Creeping On Up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The hot weather is going to be a stationary feature for the next week. High pressure and a tiny bit of monsoonal moisture is making its way here. It won’t be a ton of rain, but anything will do. The radar had a few showers near Sheridan, but that is about it for now. High pressure is firmly in place.

As I have mentioned before, we are not going to see major changes over the next seven days. Fluctuations will be few.

Smoke from the western and Canadian wildfires – and even local fires like the Whipple Camp and Calico fires will keep us locked under smoky skies.

We will stay in the upper-80s to lower-90s range and spotty afternoon and very early morning showers reappear by mid-week.

More heat returns to wrap up the week. Highs could reach the mid-90s.

