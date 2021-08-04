Juvenile missing from Hot Springs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are searching for a 16 year old male who was last seen on August, 8, while leaving his residence in Hot Springs.

Isaiah Cox was last seen wearing a black and white cap, a bluish/Gray tank top with a flannel over-shirt, and Jeans. He has in his possession a large/bulky black backpack. Attached is Isaiah’s photograph although he is described as having longer hair than in the picture. He is approximately 5′9 and 130 lbs., and is driving a Blue 2006 Toyota Sienna, with license plate 27B629.

If you see Isaiah or know his whereabouts, please contact Fall River County Dispatch at 605-745-5155.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.