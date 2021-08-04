Isolated Showers this Morning; Hot and Dry again Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A band of monsoon moisture will bring a few light rain showers to the area this morning. A couple of isolated thundershowers could pop up again this afternoon.

Thursday will be a hot, dry day but chances of storms return late Friday and Saturday as another upper level trough moves across the area.

Sunday will be hot and dry, with temperatures falling slightly to near normal levels early next week.

