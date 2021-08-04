Advertisement

If your energy bill is higher this month, Black Hills Energy has payment options

Energy usage
Energy usage(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s no doubt we have had high temperatures for quite a while here in the Black Hills... but how will the heatwave affect your bills? Black Hills Energy says customers may see an increase in their August bills due to an increase in usage.

They say people can keep the shades drawn to keep the heat out, or if there is a cool breeze you can open your windows. You can also help by checking your filter for your air conditioner.

If your bill is high Black Hills Energy also offers payment plans.

“If you are struggling with high energy bills, there are some options, there is a budget building program at Black Hills energy,”” Mutch Usera, Black Hills Energy, says

to apply for energy assistance

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in motorcycle collision near Keystone
Outlaw motorcycle gangs, like the notorious Hells Angels, often visit the rally, adding more...
Law enforcement monitoring biker gang presence in Sturgis
COVID-19 Delta Variant
This is how South Dakota tests for the Delta Variant
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Charger was headed east on Elk Creek...
One person dead in car crash in Meade County
Highway 44 fire
Fire sparked off Highway 44

Latest News

Decades old advertisements reappear in Deadwood
Rapid City Fire Department receives more emergency response calls from last year
Months of investigation in Pennington County turns up huge amount of drugs, guns, and cash
Rapid City public craved the chlorine this year more so than in 2019
People are diving into the outdoor pools this year