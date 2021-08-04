Grilling with Eric - Blue Cheese Burgers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This burger recipe has just 5 ingredients (except for the buns). Blue cheese is really the star in this burger - and this time, it’s combined with the meat, not just used as a topping.

To make the burgers, combine 1 1/2 lb ground beef with a half cup of finely diced onions. Then add a quarter cup of crumbled blue cheese and 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce. Then add a teaspoon of black pepper or lemon pepper. Mix by hand, form into patties and grill until done. (Make sure you’re careful with your measurements in this recipe).

I think a slice of red onion works perfectly as an accoutrement to these burgers!

