Advertisement

Grilling with Eric - Blue Cheese Burgers

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This burger recipe has just 5 ingredients (except for the buns). Blue cheese is really the star in this burger - and this time, it’s combined with the meat, not just used as a topping.

To make the burgers, combine 1 1/2 lb ground beef with a half cup of finely diced onions. Then add a quarter cup of crumbled blue cheese and 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce. Then add a teaspoon of black pepper or lemon pepper. Mix by hand, form into patties and grill until done. (Make sure you’re careful with your measurements in this recipe).

I think a slice of red onion works perfectly as an accoutrement to these burgers!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Months of investigation in Pennington County turns up huge amount of drugs, guns, and cash
Highway 44 fire
Fire sparked off Highway 44
One dead in motorcycle collision near Keystone
RCPD
City Council approves one time hazard pay for first responders
COVID-19 Delta Variant
This is how South Dakota tests for the Delta Variant

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Pork Chops au Poivre
Cooking with Eric - Pork Chops au Poivre
Grilling with Eric - Summertime Chops
Grilling with Eric - Summertime Chops
PCSO garden project gives recovering addicts the opportunity to grow
Cooking with Eric - Easy Bell Pepper Pasta
Cooking with Eric - Easy Bell Pepper Pasta