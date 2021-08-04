Advertisement

Deputies from across the country sworn in to help patrol the rally

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A town with more than 6,000 people could be attracting a crowd the size of Denver, Colorado’s population this weekend, and this influx has law enforcement calling for back up.

Every year the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office brings in law enforcement officers from all over the country to help increase their presence during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. And this year seven officers from five states, including South Dakota were sworn in as special deputies for the county.

One of the Deputies sworn in was Cody Sunderland, a Deputy Sheriff in Brookings County, he says its his sixth year returning to the Black Hills to help during the event, ”It gives us the opportunity to come back and see each other again, as well as in the communities you get to know some of the business owners when you work the same towns every year. So, I think its good for us to come back and know what we are doing here and we already have a good idea of what to do.”

Sunderland adds, you cant go wrong with more deputies on patrol, ”Pennington County needs help, they need people to be visible to help keep their communities safe. I think its important to have extra people on the ground when its this many people, and I am glad we can help out, come out for just the rally to help them during this time.”

The special deputies will hit the streets Thursday, and their last day on patrol is August 14th, they will be working in Wall, Hill City, and Keystone.

